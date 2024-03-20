 
Kate Middleton lookalike speaks out on impersonating Princess of Wales in viral video

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Heidi Agan, who claims to be the UK’s most realistic Kate Middleton lookalike, has spoken out over the latest controversy surrounding the Princess of Wales.

After a video dropped by TMZ featured Kate Middleton with Prince William at the Windsor Farm Shop, several social media users claimed that the lady in the video is not the real Princess of Wales.

Several wild conspiracy theorists claimed that a Kate look-alike has been used in the video by the Kensington Palace to counter the ongoing speculations.

Sharing her take on the matter, Agan confirmed that the lady in the viral video is not her and is, in fact, Kate Middleton herself, while speaking with The Mirror.

She said, “There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills.”

“In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not,” Agan added. “I was at work at the time so I know that is not me.”

“I 100 per cent believe that it is Kate Middleton and William in that video,” she asserted.

The Princess of Wales’ lookalike went on to assure fans that the mother-of-three is “alive,” before adding that the rumours have gone wild.

“So she is alive, and we can be sure about it. It has all gone too far now,” Agan added. “It started as a joke about where is Kate, but now it has turned into a drama really, so it needs to stop.”

