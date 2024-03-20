Lola Glaudini makes shocking admissions against Johnny Depp

Lola Glaudini recounted a moment from the sets of the film Blow in 2001, during a take the costar Johnny Depp called her f****** i*** for laughing.



A clip from an episode of the Powerful Truth Angels podcast published in January 2024, is resurfacing in which Blow Actor Lola Glaudini claimed that Johnny Depp allegedly insulted her for laughing during a take.

Glaudini said she was in the background of a scene in which Depp gives a monologue and she did exactly what the Blow director Ted Demme instructed.

The actress recalled the direction, “Ted Demme comes over to me, and he’s like, ‘OK Lola, when Johnny Depp says this certain word, I want you to burst out laughing like [he] just told you the funniest thing over here.”

The cameras began rolling, Glaudini played her part, however Depp did not take her laughter as part of the act.

The Blow actor continued, “Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f****** say my lines and you’re f****** pulling focus. You f****** idiot.”

This alleged scenario left her shaken and shattered the image of the actor. She revealed that by saying, “And I have the star who I have idolized, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’”



According to Glaudini, later that day Depp allegedly gave a non-apology apology, “he said, You know, so earlier I was really in my head and staying in my character, I’m doing this Boston accent, and it’s really f****** with me. So, I’m a little tense and stuff. So, I just wanted to make sure we’re cool and everything?” she claimed.

To which Lola replied, “I just looked at him, and I was like, I don't know what you're talking about? Of course, what are you talking about? Totally cool. Because I was like… my dad said, Don't let them see you sweat. So that was that.”

A representative for Depp slammed the claim and told Variety, “Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

The representative of Depp then redirected the conversation to Samuel Sarkar, who was the sound technician at the sets of Blow, also worked with Depp for other films as well, said he did not recall any incident as claimed by Glaudini otherwise ‘that would have been a remarkable event,’ the sound technician told Variety.