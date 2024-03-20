 
Kensington Palace reacts to Kate Middleton health records breach

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s office Kensington Palace has broken silence as hospital staff tried to access the Princess of Wales medical records in security breach.

According to a report by Russell Myers for the Mirror, an investigation has been launched at The London Clinic where the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January after a member of staff allegedly accessed her private medical records.

Another royal expert Chris Ship took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared remarks of a spokesperson for The London Clinic.

The spokesperson says, "We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their personal medical information."

Commenting on Russell Myers’s tweet Chris Ship also shared Kensington Palace response over the security breach.

He tweeted, “A Kensington Palace spokesperson on claims hospital staff tried to access Kate’s medical records: ‘This is a matter for The London Clinic’".


