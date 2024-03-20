 
Kate Middleton's reaction to Rose Hanbury, Prince William affair laid bare

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Kate Middleton reportedly had an immediate reaction the moment the Rose Hanbury rumors first made their way to her doorstep and it involved a direct heart-to-heart.

The news has been brought to light by an inside source privy to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s relationship.

They broke everything down while interviewing with InTouch and revealed that there was an ‘immediate’ confrontation with Prince William about the entire matter.

However, the moment he was approached, the heir to the throne “just laughed it off” and said “there was nothing to it.”

After the fact Kate Middleton reportedly made sure to demand complete abstinence from Prince William, in all meetings with the Cholmondeleys.

For those unversed with the rumors themselves, it was alleged back when Kate Middleton was pregnant with Prince Louis that Prince William had a romantic involvement with Ms Hanbury.

