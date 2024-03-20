 
WWE is in chaos as The Rock remains firm to controversial behaviour

By
Melanie Walker
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is going on hard in WWE as he often delivered ‘F-bombs’ during live shows which did not sit well with some company’s higher-ups and wrestlers.

In a recent SmackDown episode, The Mummy star said out loud some controversial put-downs targeting his storyline nemesis Cody Rhodes.

But, at one point, the megastar went off-script and said something to a woman in the crowd who screamed ‘I love you’ -- which raises questions over censorship.

“I love you too,” he said. "You sound like somebody The Rock can love – drunk and horny!”

Amid the use of choice words, a firestorm triggered behind the camera where reportedly some WWE executives believed the language had crossed the red line.

Not to mention, a few wrestlers decry “double standards” about what they regarded as free rein to The Rock to drop expletives while their use was frequently bleeped, according to Metro.

Unfazed by criticism from some sections, Dwayne shot back arguing that “Networks and “standards & practices” have issues with my language, but I’d rather be real than not. I talk from the heart, shoot from the hip, and try to always have fun.”

“Enjoy the Rock concert ~ Final Boss #SmackDown”

