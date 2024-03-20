 
Megan Fox reacts to Machine Gun Kelly engagement cancellation

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Photo: Megan Fox reacts to Machine Gun Kelly engagement cancellation
Megan Fox seemingly wants to keep her romantic life private.

As Jennifer’s Body alum sat down for a chat on Call Her Daddy podcast, she was asked about her marriage plans with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress started the discussion by saying, “What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption.”

Refraining to open up about her relationship, Megan said, “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

In the same chat, she confirmed that her engagement with the rapper “was called off,” last year by saying, “All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred.”

“What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul. And there will always be a tether to him no matter what,” she addressed.

The 37-year-old star added, “I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow.”

Wrapping up the topic, she also furnished, “Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain,” after which she acknowledged that her connection with the musician might be “confusing, or interesting to people.”

