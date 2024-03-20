 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not trusted' with Kate Middleton's updates

By
William Blythe Haynes
Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not trusted' with Kate Middleton's updates

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are oblivious about the details of Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't know much about the princess' recovery journey as a family source recently told PEOPLE, “They are aware of everything that goes on back in England, but are being left out of any details regarding Kate.”

They went on to make bold claims and added, “There’s clearly no trust.”

The last time Prince Harry visited the United Kingdom was in February when he traveled from California to meet King Charles, following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

However, his brief visit did not include a meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A royal source said at the time there were "no plans" for the brothers to get together.

Recently, another insider also told Page Six that Prince Harry is growing more and more concerned for Kate.

However, the tipster revealed that he’s unfazed by the conspiracy theories as thinks, “any hint of scandal is untrue.”

