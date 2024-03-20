 
Megan Fox offers update on her cosmetic procedures: 'It's not that much'

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Photo: Megan Fox offers update on her cosmetic procedures: It’s not that much
Megan Fox is seemingly inspired by Harry Potter’s villain Voldemort. 

During her latest confessional on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Transformers alum spilled the beans on her cosmetic surgeries.

In this chat, the 37-year-old acting sensation said, “Can we just talk about plastic surgery for a second?”

“I’m just going to go through all the things that I’ve done,” she addressed.

The actress went on to mention, “I feel like there’s this stigma. I’m not going to win. I’m going to do this, I’m not going to win. However, I’m hoping it sets some people free.”

She proceeded with the chat and revealed that she underwent two breast implants followed by a rhinoplasty, which happened in her early twenties.

The fiancée of Machine Gun Kelly explained, “That’s something I’ve literally been accused of having like six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries, which is impossible,” before declaring, “your nose would get necrosis and fall off.”

“I haven’t had a rhinoplasty since I was, I’m gonna say 23. It’s been well over a decade, I haven’t touched my nose since then,” she insisted.

During the chat, The Dictator alum revealed about her nose that she likes to “make it like a little elven princess, I make it so small, within an inch of its life.”

“I like to contour it down until it’s just nostrils like Voldemort, just two holes here,” she continued.

The star concluded the topic by saying, “I’ve done everything you could possibly do and I always will. It’s actually not that much. In terms of surgery, it’s not that much.”

