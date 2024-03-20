Megan Fox reveals she 'wasn't great' to ex Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox revealed that she wasn’t exactly a good wife to ex Brian Austin Green.

The 37-year-old actress recently spoke about her marriage of 10 years in an episode of Call Her Daddy podcast.

“I think it would be easy for me to lean into and complain about, or let it seem like that relationship was one way. I was not great because I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and that magnitude,” she said.

Megan, who was only 18 when she met Brian on the set of Hope & Faith, revealed that she fell in love with other people while she was dating the actor, who’s 13 years her senior.

“I did a lot of falling in love with other people all the time. I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid, and I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life. And I thought for a minute when I got divorced that that’s what I was going to do, and I was single for three weeks,” she added.

Megan and Brian couple started dating in 2004 and got married in 2010 despite calling off their wedding a year prior.

In 2015, the Jennifer’s Body actress filed for divorce but reconciled with her husband. However, she didn’t dismiss the case until 2019.

Eventually, the couple called it quits for good after Brian confirmed their split in May 2020.