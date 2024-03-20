 
Melanie Walker
Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan part ways again: 'It's officially over'

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have called it quits once again.

This is the second time the couple has broken up in one month as they first parted ways ahead of Valentines’ Day.

An insider previously told Page Six that Larsa and Marcus had parted ways due to “tension” in their relationship. 

“They’re not together. They are taking space from each other due to the tension in their relationship,” the tipster had claimed.

Moreover, reports also blamed Marcus's NBA legend dad Michael Jordan for playing a crucial role in their breakup as he previously denounced his romance with Larsa.

However, the two got back together just a week after the news.

On Wednesday, a source told Daily Mail that their relationship is now officially over.

Sources close to the couple say that their romance is “irreconcilable” at this point because the Real Housewives of Miami star is focused on her family and career.

“They tried working on their relationship but it's irreconcilable. Larsa just wrapped House of Villains and is focusing on her kids and her single life,” the insider told the outlet.

