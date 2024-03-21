'Dragon Ball' breaks important update after Toriyama's passing

The Dragon Ball franchise will be continuing despite Akira Toriyama’s passing.

The recent chapter 103 was released by Dragon Ball Super which ended with a one-liner message, reading, “To Be Continued.”

Akira, the renowned creator of the Japanese animated series, passed away at the age of 68 on March 7.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma,” the official X account of Dragon Ball Z announced.

The tribute also stated that the Japanese artist “still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm.”

Now, the MangaPlus website, where fans can read the official English release of Dragon Ball Super, also confirmed that the series will be taking a break next month, but is scheduled to return in the issue of V-Jump scheduled for May 21, 2024, in Japan (meaning a May 20 release in the US).