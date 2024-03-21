Photo: Elton John, Bernie Taupin receive another accolade

Elton John and his co-songwriter Bernie Taupin marked another feat together.

The legendary singer and his longtime partner were conferred with the 2024's Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song on Tuesday.

The musical duo accepted the well-esteemed accolade, which is named after the legendary songwriting duo George and Ira Gershwin, side-by-side in Washington DC.

Taking to the stage, Elton expressed, “It’s an incredible honor for two British guys to be recognised like this. I’m so honored.”

“To be in a house along with the great American songwriters, to even be in the same avenue is humbling, and I am absolutely thrilled to accept,” he continued to address before concluding his monologue.

For the unfamiliar, Elton and Bernie Taupin’s decades long collaboration has yielded several iconic hits including, Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, Your Song, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

The recognition comes after Sir Elton John’s partner David dished exciting details about a potential musical in a chat last week.

Speaking to The Sun, David observed, “A catalog musical?” before noting, “We’re always looking at it.”

“I think if we wanted to do it, we would want to do it in a way that was really innovative and really exciting and different," he continued.

"We’re open to any great ideas and it’s a wonderful catalog,” he also stated before concluding the topic and quoting that they are "quite busy" with the two upcoming musicals this year.