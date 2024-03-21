Kristen Stewart inspired by her 'Twilight' wedding: 'It's a classic'

Kristen Stewart already has an inspiration for her wedding dress.

The 33-year-old actress, who is currently engaged to fiancée Dylan Meyer, revealed that the white gown she wore for her Twilight wedding is “a classic.”

During a recent interview with WhoWhatWear, Kristen shared that she had "a particular affinity" for the wedding dress she wore as Bella in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1.

“I love that dress so much. I remember getting into it. It felt like getting into a real wedding dress because I was being hidden in some room with, like, heaters and I was like, ‘It’s too hot in here and my makeup’s melting off,’” she spoke of the Carolina Herrera-designed crepe satin and French Chantilly lace gown.

“And they’re like, ‘Well we’re not going to be ready for another 30 minutes.’ It was like, ‘But I’m ready now. This is the time that I can play the bride,’” she added.

Kristen went on to gush over the fabric because she’d always imagine herself wearing it in her own marriage ceremony.

“Yeah, I think if I were to ever do something like a classic wedding dress, this is kind of the one. I’m not going to do it, but I gotta do it. I appreciate that,” the Spencer actress continued.