King Charles advice for Prince George ahead of future ‘worries'

King Charles fondly spoke about his eldest grandson, Prince George, ahead of his first days at school.



In a resurfaced video from 2017, Charles is spotted speaking about his Prince William’s son.

"Your grandson had his first day at school today, did you give him any advice?" a reporter asked, to which he joked: "Of course not! He wouldn't take it from me, I don't think at that age."

"I shall be interested to hear how he got on," he continued. "At that age you don't worry quite so much about going to school as you do when you get a bit older. It's all business of meeting new people and wondering, you know."

His Majesty was then told that Prince George looked anxious as he prepared to go to school at Thomas’ Battersea.

"Oh, poor old thing," responded the doting granddad. "But it's being left there to have to get on with it when the parents go away that's always the problem. It's good for you in the end I suppose. It's character building."