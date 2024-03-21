Shakira makes shocking confession about her old songs

Shakira didn’t used to be a fan of her own music.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the 47-year-old popstar talked about her upcoming album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran and reflected that she has come a long way.

The Colombian superstar revealed that while her singing abilities have evolved during the years, she still thinks her music before “sucked.”

"I feel that my voice keeps changing over the years, and I tell my sons [Milan, aged 11 and Sasha, aged 9] that I sometimes listen to some music of mine with them. Not on purpose, but it just happens, you know, maybe some songs come out on the playlist or on the radio or whatever,” Shakira shared.

“I say, I used to suck. But, I think I've evolved. I like myself much better now as an artist, but that's only me,” the Grammy winner spoke of her own music.

However, Shakira did acknowledge that her songs like Ciega, Sordomuda and Ojos Así in the 1990s did give her a loyal fanbase.

"Some of my fans probably like me better in some other stages of my artistic life. But I do think that I have evolved and my voice has changed so much,” the Hips Don’t Lie crooner continued.