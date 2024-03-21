 
menu

Shakira makes shocking confession about her old songs

By
Melanie Walker
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Shakira makes shocking confession about her old songs
Shakira makes shocking confession about her old songs

Shakira didn’t used to be a fan of her own music.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the 47-year-old popstar talked about her upcoming album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran and reflected that she has come a long way.

The Colombian superstar revealed that while her singing abilities have evolved during the years, she still thinks her music before “sucked.”

"I feel that my voice keeps changing over the years, and I tell my sons [Milan, aged 11 and Sasha, aged 9] that I sometimes listen to some music of mine with them. Not on purpose, but it just happens, you know, maybe some songs come out on the playlist or on the radio or whatever,” Shakira shared.

“I say, I used to suck. But, I think I've evolved. I like myself much better now as an artist, but that's only me,” the Grammy winner spoke of her own music.

However, Shakira did acknowledge that her songs like Ciega, Sordomuda and Ojos Así in the 1990s did give her a loyal fanbase.

"Some of my fans probably like me better in some other stages of my artistic life. But I do think that I have evolved and my voice has changed so much,” the Hips Don’t Lie crooner continued.

More From Entertainment:

'Knives Out' actor Emmet Walsh breathes his last at 88

'Knives Out' actor Emmet Walsh breathes his last at 88
Meghan Markle lifestyle brand dubbed ‘boring' in shocking poll

Meghan Markle lifestyle brand dubbed ‘boring' in shocking poll

Meghan Markle trouble as no PR is ‘willing' to take on brand

Meghan Markle trouble as no PR is ‘willing' to take on brand

Kourtney's ex Scott Disick 'compares' himself with Travis Barker

Kourtney's ex Scott Disick 'compares' himself with Travis Barker
King Charles advice for Prince George ahead of future ‘worries'

King Charles advice for Prince George ahead of future ‘worries'
Sharon stone makes big statement about Johnny Depp amid abuse rumours

Sharon stone makes big statement about Johnny Depp amid abuse rumours
Kristen Stewart inspired by her 'Twilight' wedding: 'It's a classic'

Kristen Stewart inspired by her 'Twilight' wedding: 'It's a classic'
Shakira talks finding love again post Gerard Pique split

Shakira talks finding love again post Gerard Pique split
Elton John, Bernie Taupin receive another accolade

Elton John, Bernie Taupin receive another accolade
Renee Rapp announces shocking collaboration

Renee Rapp announces shocking collaboration
'Dragon Ball' breaks important update after Toriyama's passing

'Dragon Ball' breaks important update after Toriyama's passing
Michael Keaton praises Jenna Ortega for work in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Michael Keaton praises Jenna Ortega for work in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'