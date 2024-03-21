Travis Kelce spent THIS whopping amount to visit Taylor Swift in Singapore

Travis Kelce spent a super generous amount to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Singapore.

On March 7, the 34-year-old tight end and his crew travelled to the city from his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Their trip included a nine-seat private jet's 19-hour journey and a fuel stop in Dubai which cost Travis around $871,000, according to a source privy to New York Post.

On the other hand, an aviation expert named Michael Giordan told Page Six that the jet on the route he travelled in costs $522,000 alone.

The NFL star and his friends, including manager Andre Eanes, made it to the National Stadium to watch the pop star perform for two nights.

Previously, Travis and Taylor also went all out for their romantic weekend as they stayed at one of Sydney’s most luxurious resorts named Crown Hotel.



They chose the Crown Presidential Villa, the most opulent and expensive suite the hotel offers, which is priced at $25,000.

Taylor is currently enjoying a break for two months before she once again embarks on a lengthy leg of her European dates while Travis is likely to follow her around as he tries to make the most of his NFL offseason.