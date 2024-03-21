Kate Middleton privacy leak sparks comparison with Diana: ‘A do-over'

Kate Middleton should be granted the privacy that we always required by Princess Diana, says a royal commentator.



Writing for mirror.co.uk, Polly Hudson notes how lack of security pushed Princess Diana into a car crash- a tragedy, one has to avoid with Kate.

She writes: “We never got the chance to give Diana what she asked for. Now it’s almost like we’re being given a second chance. A do-over. Because lately we find ourselves in a very familiar place: The Princess of Wales. Constant hysteria.”

Hudson continues: “And it’s time to ask ourselves a very uncomfortable question. Have we learned nothing from Diana? Kate – the new Princess of Wales – has had an operation. She has only requested what any other person on the planet would like: time off work to be able to recover in privacy.”

She notes: “But instead of being granted this basic human need, speculation about her whereabouts has swept the entire globe, like some kind of mania. Social media amateur detectives pick apart every statement, every – admittedly edited, but really, so what? – photo, throwing wild conspiracy theories around for other keyboard warriors to run with.”

“This constant hysteria was too much to bear 27 years ago for the mother-in-law she never met, and it’s too much now, for Kate. So let’s now give Diana what she wanted – it’s too late for her, obviously, but not for the wife of the son she adored,” Hudson continues.