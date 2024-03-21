 
menu

Drake Bell breaks silence over costar Josh Peck for staying mum

By
Melanie Walker
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Drake Bell breaks silence over costar Josh Peck for staying mum
Drake Bell breaks silence over costar Josh Peck for staying mum

Drake Bell recently asked Drake & Josh's fans to take it easy on his costar Josh Peck over his silence after Drake revealed the sexual assault by former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.

The fans blasted Josh for staying mum and flooded his Instagram and TikTok accounts with comments calling him unsupportive.

Drake Bell came out in defense of his costar and took it to Instagram on Wednesday 20 March and uploaded a video.

Bell started the video talking about fans commenting on Josh’s TikTok, “I've noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh's TikTok and some of his posts and I just want to let you guys know that processing this and going through this is a really emotional time and a lot of it's very, very difficult.”

Bell then shared that he and josh have talked privately and not everything is to be shared publicly, “So not everything is put out to the public, but I just want you guys to know that he has reached out to me, and it's been very sensitive, but he has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this and has been really, really great. So, I just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on him.”

The Drake & Josh aired for four seasons spanning 2004-2007 on Nickelodeon in which Drake and Josh played the role of stepbrothers.

For those unversed, Brian Peck was arrested in August 2003 on more than a dozen charges related to sexual abuse allegations involving an unnamed minor. Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender in October 2004.   

More From Entertainment:

Justin Timberlake stirs up nostalgia with NSYNC studio reunion video

Justin Timberlake stirs up nostalgia with NSYNC studio reunion
Prince Harry apologizes to Prince William, feuding brothers reconcile after years

Prince Harry apologizes to Prince William, feuding brothers reconcile after years
Prince Harry shocks Meghan Markle with firm warning as he yearns for UK return video

Prince Harry shocks Meghan Markle with firm warning as he yearns for UK return
Simon Cowell sets sights on discovering the next One Direction

Simon Cowell sets sights on discovering the next One Direction
Brad Pitt vows to seek vengeance against Angelina Jolie in winery battle video

Brad Pitt vows to seek vengeance against Angelina Jolie in winery battle
John Travolta tips hat to Timothée Chalamet after box office success

John Travolta tips hat to Timothée Chalamet after box office success
Inside Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘toxic' relationship as duo cancels wedding

Inside Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘toxic' relationship as duo cancels wedding
Kate Middleton privacy leak sparks comparison with Diana: ‘A do-over'

Kate Middleton privacy leak sparks comparison with Diana: ‘A do-over'
King Charles medical reports untouched as Kate Middleton faces breach

King Charles medical reports untouched as Kate Middleton faces breach

Prince Harry ‘ready to step in' as Kate Middleton suffers privacy leak

Prince Harry ‘ready to step in' as Kate Middleton suffers privacy leak

Travis Kelce spent THIS whopping amount to visit Taylor Swift in Singapore

Travis Kelce spent THIS whopping amount to visit Taylor Swift in Singapore
Kate Middleton key role is to ‘produce heirs', says expert

Kate Middleton key role is to ‘produce heirs', says expert