Drake Bell breaks silence over costar Josh Peck for staying mum

Drake Bell recently asked Drake & Josh's fans to take it easy on his costar Josh Peck over his silence after Drake revealed the sexual assault by former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.



The fans blasted Josh for staying mum and flooded his Instagram and TikTok accounts with comments calling him unsupportive.

Drake Bell came out in defense of his costar and took it to Instagram on Wednesday 20 March and uploaded a video.

Bell started the video talking about fans commenting on Josh’s TikTok, “I've noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh's TikTok and some of his posts and I just want to let you guys know that processing this and going through this is a really emotional time and a lot of it's very, very difficult.”

Bell then shared that he and josh have talked privately and not everything is to be shared publicly, “So not everything is put out to the public, but I just want you guys to know that he has reached out to me, and it's been very sensitive, but he has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this and has been really, really great. So, I just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on him.”

The Drake & Josh aired for four seasons spanning 2004-2007 on Nickelodeon in which Drake and Josh played the role of stepbrothers.



For those unversed, Brian Peck was arrested in August 2003 on more than a dozen charges related to sexual abuse allegations involving an unnamed minor. Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender in October 2004.