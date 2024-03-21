Kate Middleton records breach: Number of workers under investigation revealed

London Clinic employees are under investigation for Kate Middleton’s medical records breach

Three London Clinic employees are under investigation over claims of trying to access Kate Middleton’s medical records.

Kate received abdominal surgery at the clinic on January 17 and stayed there for nearly two weeks to recover.

The breach reportedly took place after Kate was discharged on January 29. However, it’s not clear if the three workers have been suspended yet, per The Mirror.

Middleton’s father-in-law King Charles also received his prostate treatment in the same clinic during the same month. The King’s records were not accessed during the breach.

"This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family,” a tipster told the publication.

"Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation,” they continued.

"The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have possibly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics," they added.