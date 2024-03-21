 
'Peaky Blinders' creator talks Cillian Murphy casting for This feature film

By
Web Desk
Thursday, March 21, 2024

Steven Knight recently touched on Cillian Murphy’s return as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming feature film.

After bagging an Oscar for his praiseworthy work in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy is reportedly all set to reprise his role as the gangster, Tommy Shelby, in new movie. 

The news was confirmed by Steven Knight at the premiere of his new BBC show, This Town.

Speaking of Cillian Murphy, the actor told BirminghamWorld, “He is definitely returning for it.”

Spilling the beans on movie’s production start date, he claimed, “We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Cillian Murphy also talked about the gig in a chat with Irish Star earlier in the month.

The 47-year-old Irish star said, “I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver, because he is such a phenomenal writer, I’ll be there.”

Nevertheless, he remarked about his age, “If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there.”

“Let’s do it,” he concluded the conversation. 

