Dragons set to engulf Westeros as ‘House of the Dragon' drops two trailers of S2

By
Web Desk
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

War is brewing, lines have been drawn, and allies have chosen their sides as the Greens and Blacks are locked in a dance of death of dragons in the new trailers of House of the Dragons season 2.

Sharing the videos on social media, Tom Glynn Carney and Emma D'Arcy in the introductory clips said, “There are two sides to every story,” adding, “Watch both and choose a side."

Fans expected these major drops as HBO was teasing something big to come with a tagline “All Must Choose,” by pitting together main contenders each other for the Iron throne.

The previous season ended on a cliffhanger prompting the show-runners to promise an explosive season two.

The show is a prequel to the universally acclaimed series Game of Thrones. George R.R. Marin serves in the role of both co-creator and executive producer.

Besides him, Ryan Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis are working as executive producers

In the meantime, The House of the Dragon season two will air in June 16.

