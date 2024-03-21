Joey King recalls 'best weekend of her life' with husband Steven Piet

Joey King is thankful to have husband Steven Piet by her side.

The Kissing Booth actress got married to the 39-year-old actor after the two met on the set of The Act, directed and executively produced by the latter.

Reportedly, it was Joey who asked Steven out at the end of the filming, and the two eventually got married in August 2023.

The couple said their wedding vows during a civil ceremony in Los Angeles which was then followed by a celebration with friends and family in Mallorca, Spain, the next month.

Reminiscing about the days, Joey told PEOPLE, “I've never really been afraid to tell people how I feel about them. Not to say I wasn't painfully nervous when I asked my husband out, I was freaking out!”

“I was so nervous, but I knew that he would never do it 'cause he was so respectful and so sweet. I truly had no idea if he was even interested in me or not. I knew that if I didn't, I would think about it forever. I just had to do it,” she added.

Joey also recalled her marriage day in Spain, saying, “We had so much fun, and it was just such a great day. My mom made my bouquet from the dollar store. She went there and got all these fake flowers and ribbon and tied it up. It was so cute.”

However, the nuptials in Spain were “a different vibe” as she continued, “There's so many favorite moments. It was the best weekend of my whole life.”