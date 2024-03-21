 
menu

Nancy Sullivan steps forward in defense for Drake Bell

By
Web Desk
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Nancy Sullivan steps forward in defense for Drake Bell
Nancy Sullivan steps forward in defense for Drake Bell

The on-screen mom of actor Drake Bell has just stepped forward to offer her support to the former child star.

She turned to show her support via an Instagram post that feature a candid snap of the actor, from his childhood days as well a heart string tugging caption.

It reads, “They weren't my real kids, but I'll always love them.”

In light of that, “it broke my heart into a million pieces to hear just how much Drake was holding inside while we were working together.”

“I was both devastated and proud seeing the man he's grown into sit down on camera and bravely tell his truth.”

In the middle of her piece she also added, “Past abuse doesn't define us, and it has no right to rule our lives, I know that putting this burden down will free him in so many ways.”

And “I hope memories of the joy he had on our shows will someday greatly overshadow the pain. Sending love to Drake for a deep healing and for a rich and beautiful life ahead,” she also added before signing off.

More From Entertainment:

Joey King recalls 'best weekend of her life' with husband Steven Piet

Joey King recalls 'best weekend of her life' with husband Steven Piet
Paul McCartney recalls a remarkable moment with John Lennon, Yoko Ono

Paul McCartney recalls a remarkable moment with John Lennon, Yoko Ono
'Madam Web' deserves credit for 'Anyone But You' success: Sydney Sweeney

'Madam Web' deserves credit for 'Anyone But You' success: Sydney Sweeney
Ozzy Osbourne's wife brands husband 'inappropriate'

Ozzy Osbourne's wife brands husband 'inappropriate'
Lenny Kravitz has something to say for his future son-in-law Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz has something to say for his future son-in-law Channing Tatum
Prince Harry's celebrity status ridiculed for being smug and empty

Prince Harry's celebrity status ridiculed for being smug and empty
Drew Barrymore wants to end shame over what comes after marriage fail

Drew Barrymore wants to end shame over what comes after marriage fail
Kim Kardashian met Bianca Censori to make communication with Kanye ‘easier'

Kim Kardashian met Bianca Censori to make communication with Kanye ‘easier'

Dragons set to engulf Westeros as ‘House of the Dragon' drops two trailers of S2

Dragons set to engulf Westeros as ‘House of the Dragon' drops two trailers of S2
Dua Lipa reflects on an early rejection from singing

Dua Lipa reflects on an early rejection from singing
Margot Robbie excites fans with ‘genius' move

Margot Robbie excites fans with ‘genius' move
Piers Morgan pulls apart Kate Middleton's Mother Day's photo

Piers Morgan pulls apart Kate Middleton's Mother Day's photo