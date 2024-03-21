Nancy Sullivan steps forward in defense for Drake Bell

The on-screen mom of actor Drake Bell has just stepped forward to offer her support to the former child star.

She turned to show her support via an Instagram post that feature a candid snap of the actor, from his childhood days as well a heart string tugging caption.

It reads, “They weren't my real kids, but I'll always love them.”

In light of that, “it broke my heart into a million pieces to hear just how much Drake was holding inside while we were working together.”

“I was both devastated and proud seeing the man he's grown into sit down on camera and bravely tell his truth.”

In the middle of her piece she also added, “Past abuse doesn't define us, and it has no right to rule our lives, I know that putting this burden down will free him in so many ways.”



And “I hope memories of the joy he had on our shows will someday greatly overshadow the pain. Sending love to Drake for a deep healing and for a rich and beautiful life ahead,” she also added before signing off.