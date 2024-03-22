Photo: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have already tied the knot?

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have reportedly married in a secret ceremony.

As fans will know, I'm Just Ken hitmaker, Ryan and his long-time girlfriend, Eva Mendes keep their family’s private life low key.

But recently rumours have resurfaced that the duo has been keeping their wedding under wraps since 2022.

Spilling the bens about their ‘secret wedding, a mole squealed to In Touch Weekly, “They had a secret backyard wedding at their Los Feliz home [pictured].”

The insider also mentioned, “It was very intimate — just their immediate family and the kids attended.”

For those unversed, Ken and Eva share a brood of two, daughters Esmeralda Amada (born 2014) and Amada Lee (born 2016).

In addition to this, Eva’s mom and dad also live with the pair at their Santa Barbara home.

Earlier, another insider privy to The Sun shared about the couple, “They are trying to keep their daughters’ lives as normal as possible and don’t want them growing up in Hollywood.”

“Like any couple, they have some challenges to navigate, but they work through these things fairly seamlessly,” they also added before concluding.