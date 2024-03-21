 
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals shocking diet he followed for 'Road House'

By
Web Desk
Thursday, March 21, 2024

Jake Gyllenhaal talked about the strict diet regimen he followed for his new movie Road House.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old actor appeared on This Morning and talked about his Prime Video action film in which he played the role of Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter who becomes a bouncer for a bar in the Florida Keys.

Jake starred in the movie alongside UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

Speaking with Sian Welby, Jake explained how he didn't risk his physique even with “a chip.”

“If you really look. I don't eat tacos. You see me take the plate and I say thank you and then the scene cuts you never actually see me take a mouthful. I was on a strict regimen, one chip would have done the whole thing,” he shared.

Jake also confessed that he was “totally terrified” while filming fight scenes with Conor because “he really could kick his a**” which is why he had to teach him how to “fake a fight” so that it appears to be believable for the audience. 

“I was like this is really cool but I was also just totally terrified. I was teaching professional fighters, who could really kick my a**, how to kick my a** so that people really buy it. Their ability to judge distance is unlike anyone else to be working with someone who can do that, there's a safety to that too,” he continued.

