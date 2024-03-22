Prince Harry, William ‘control freaks' over children photographs

Prince Harry and Prince William seemingly micro-manage their children’s distance with the paparazzi.



The brothers, who have lived their childhood surrounded by horrid experiences from the snapper culture, do not want their kids to suffer.

A photographer tells Mirror.co.uk that the chasing by photographers and subsequent death of Princess Diana in Paris, is a disturbing memory for the two.

He reveals: "A lot of this has stemmed from William and Harry being control freaks when it comes to pictures of their own children. They grew up hating the paparazzi for chasing Princess Diana around and have had a tendency to tar all royal photographers with the same brush," the former royal photographer said.

The photographer adds: "So, with the odd exception, we no longer see royal photographers – the ones who cover the day-to-day official engagements and all the overseas tours – being invited in to take more candid family photographs. Instead, the royals either photograph their children themselves or choose their own pet photographer to take more intimate shots. And that can sometimes lead to problems."