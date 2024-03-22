 
menu

Prince Harry, William ‘control freaks' over children photographs

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Prince Harry and Prince William seemingly micro-manage their children’s distance with the paparazzi.

The brothers, who have lived their childhood surrounded by horrid experiences from the snapper culture, do not want their kids to suffer.

A photographer tells Mirror.co.uk that the chasing by photographers and subsequent death of Princess Diana in Paris, is a disturbing memory for the two.

He reveals: "A lot of this has stemmed from William and Harry being control freaks when it comes to pictures of their own children. They grew up hating the paparazzi for chasing Princess Diana around and have had a tendency to tar all royal photographers with the same brush," the former royal photographer said.

The photographer adds: "So, with the odd exception, we no longer see royal photographers – the ones who cover the day-to-day official engagements and all the overseas tours – being invited in to take more candid family photographs. Instead, the royals either photograph their children themselves or choose their own pet photographer to take more intimate shots. And that can sometimes lead to problems."

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Costner's ex-wife regrets parting ways from the actor?

Kevin Costner's ex-wife regrets parting ways from the actor?
Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori set example for Kanye West's kids

Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori set example for Kanye West's kids
Bad Bunny leaves Minneapolis fans high and dry with shocking news

Bad Bunny leaves Minneapolis fans high and dry with shocking news
Meghan Markle spoke about ‘vulnerabilitiy' during sad times with Royals

Meghan Markle spoke about ‘vulnerabilitiy' during sad times with Royals
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have already tied the knot?

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have already tied the knot?
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals shocking diet he followed for 'Road House'

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals shocking diet he followed for 'Road House'
Nancy Sullivan steps forward in defense for Drake Bell

Nancy Sullivan steps forward in defense for Drake Bell
Joey King recalls 'best weekend of her life' with husband Steven Piet

Joey King recalls 'best weekend of her life' with husband Steven Piet
Paul McCartney recalls a remarkable moment with John Lennon, Yoko Ono

Paul McCartney recalls a remarkable moment with John Lennon, Yoko Ono
'Madam Web' deserves credit for 'Anyone But You' success: Sydney Sweeney

'Madam Web' deserves credit for 'Anyone But You' success: Sydney Sweeney
Ozzy Osbourne's wife brands husband 'inappropriate'

Ozzy Osbourne's wife brands husband 'inappropriate'
Queen Elizabeth II was ‘bemused' to see less ‘American' Lilibet

Queen Elizabeth II was ‘bemused' to see less ‘American' Lilibet