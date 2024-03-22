 
Josh Peck breaks silence on Drake Bell's accusations

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Josh Peck breaks silence on Drake Bells accusations
Josh Peck breaks silence on Drake Bell's accusations 

Josh Peck has come forward with a statement after Drake Bell made headlines with his sexual abuse allegations.

His Instagram post comes after his Drake and Josh co-star appeared on the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV and alleged that he was sexually assaulted by dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck, who worked on All That and The Amanda Show.

Taking to his social media, Josh penned: “I finished the ‘Quiet On Set’ documentary and took a few days to process it. I reached out to Drake privately, but want to give my support for the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets with the world.”

“Children should be protected. Reliving this publicly is incredibly difficult, but I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry,” he added.

His statement comes after Nickelodeon fans criticized him for remaining silent on the controversy which pushed Drake to defend him.

“I just want to clear something up. I’ve noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh’s TikToks and some of his posts. I just want to let you guys know that this is really … processing this and going through this is a really emotional time, and a lot of it is very, very difficult. So not everything is put out to the public,” he had said in a TikTok video.

