Bruce Willis wife pens sweet post to celebrate 15th wedding anniversary with actor

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, penned a special note for her husband, celebrating 15 years of their union on social media.



Dropping a snap featuring the couple locking lips, the actor noted how much she “love and adore” the actor, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

"Today marks our 15th wedding anniversary! And today, I can make a choice. I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it. I call this the 'remarkable reframe,'" she captioned the post.

She added: "What I know is there is so much to celebrate. Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever. We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters.”

“We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married. I’m so proud of what we have and continue to create.

“So, happy crystal anniversary to us!" Heming penned.

Since The Sixth Sense actor’s dementia diagnosis, Heming has been very active on her social media, raising awareness over the disease.

Last month, she clapped back at a news report claiming that the Hollywood star, who retired from acting following his diagnosis, feels “no more joy” amid dementia.

Addressing such headlines, she penned, "I'm triggered. I just got click-baited. I was just scrolling and minding my own business when I got click-baited by a headline that had to do with my own family.”

"The headline basically says: 'There is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you that is far from the truth.' Emma went on to tell fans how these articles were 'scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis, that's it, it's over. '

"No it's the complete opposite. 100 percent yes there is grief and sadness, there is all of that. But you start a new chapter. That chapter is filled with love, filled with connection, filled with joy, it's filled with happiness. That's where we are."