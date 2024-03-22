Landon Barker releases new track amid break up

Travis Barker's son, Landon Barker released his new break up musical track OverYou a month after his breakup from Charli D'Amelio.



The 20-year-old rocker’s track OverYou dropped on Thursday March 21 unveiling the pain of a broken heart and moving on after breakup.

The emotional break up song depicts the struggle of ab aching heart, and pushing past it to get back on track with life.

The lyrics says "Can't bring myself to move on/ I miss you now that you're gone/ But I'll get over you."

According to a press release reviewed by ETonline, Landon shared the meaning behind the song, "Some people you will never get over until the day you die. 'Over You' is a break up song that relates to me personally, and I hope it resonates with you too."



For those unversed with the breakup, after a yearlong relationship Landon revealed through an Instagram story in the month of February that he and Charli D'Amelio that he had called it quits and parted ways, "Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together. We broke up to focus on ourselves.”

Landon continued, "I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions."

Landon and Charli made their relationship official in July 2022 after sparkling rumors when the duo spotted leaving the musician's Los Angeles concert in June 2022.