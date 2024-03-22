Gavin Rossdale breaks silence on 'simplest shame' of divorce

Gavin Rossdale calls his divorce simplest shame

British musician, Gavin Rossdale is the ex partner of Gwen Stefani and parted ways from her in 2015.

Currently the duo co-parent their three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.



After 9 years of divorce Gavin shared his side during an episode of Amy & T.J. podcast with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

While speaking to Amy and T.J., the 58-year-old rocker opened up by saying, "My clearest, simplest shame, I never thought I’d ever get divorced. Sometimes I wish that, when you see the kids, there’s a loss. It would be nice if there was more of a connection with the person that made them with me.”

The Love Remains The Same singer never felt good for his children for facing the divorce, and said, “I feel bad for my kids, I wish I could have just figured out a way to not have that in their lives. It wasn’t fun for me to be from a broken home … It can be quite debilitating for kids. The overriding thing is you don’t want to let your kids down.”

In the middle of the chat Rossdale also mentioned his ex-wife said, “I’d never wanna overly say anything negative about their mom … It’s not right.”

