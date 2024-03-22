 
menu

Gavin Rossdale breaks silence on 'simplest shame' of divorce

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Gavin Rossdale calls his divorce simplest shame
Gavin Rossdale calls his divorce simplest shame

British musician, Gavin Rossdale is the ex partner of Gwen Stefani and parted ways from her in 2015.

Currently the duo co-parent their three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.

After 9 years of divorce Gavin shared his side during an episode of Amy & T.J. podcast with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

While speaking to Amy and T.J., the 58-year-old rocker opened up by saying, "My clearest, simplest shame, I never thought I’d ever get divorced. Sometimes I wish that, when you see the kids, there’s a loss. It would be nice if there was more of a connection with the person that made them with me.”

The Love Remains The Same singer never felt good for his children for facing the divorce, and said, “I feel bad for my kids, I wish I could have just figured out a way to not have that in their lives. It wasn’t fun for me to be from a broken home … It can be quite debilitating for kids. The overriding thing is you don’t want to let your kids down.”

In the middle of the chat Rossdale also mentioned his ex-wife said, “I’d never wanna overly say anything negative about their mom … It’s not right.”

Rossdale and Gwen tied the knot in 2002 after six years of dating, but parted ways in 2015. They share three children, 17-year-old Kingston, 15-year-old Zuma, and 10-year-old Apollo. 

More From Entertainment:

Drake-Metro Boomin feud rumours reignite post Kendrick Lamar's new track

Drake-Metro Boomin feud rumours reignite post Kendrick Lamar's new track
Kate Middleton ‘tougher' than Meghan Markle who ‘screams and shouts' at critics

Kate Middleton ‘tougher' than Meghan Markle who ‘screams and shouts' at critics
Willie Nelson reminisces hit song, 'What A Wonderful World'

Willie Nelson reminisces hit song, 'What A Wonderful World'
Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about health

Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about health
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporter drips toes in Kate-gate

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporter drips toes in Kate-gate
Kim Kardashian love life triggers jealousy in Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian love life triggers jealousy in Kanye West?
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage's condition revealed

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage's condition revealed
Kim Kardashian gushes over late aunt in an emotional message

Kim Kardashian gushes over late aunt in an emotional message
Sylvester Stallone accepts fans' punch to one 'Rocky' movie

Sylvester Stallone accepts fans' punch to one 'Rocky' movie
Ariana Grande achieves Billboard milestone with 'eternal sunshine' track

Ariana Grande achieves Billboard milestone with 'eternal sunshine' track

Beyonce's mother reveals the secret behind her name

Beyonce's mother reveals the secret behind her name
Jennifer Lawrence 'makes her own rules' in life

Jennifer Lawrence 'makes her own rules' in life