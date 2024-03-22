Inside Regina King's heartfelt reunion with Jimmy Kimmel after son's death

File Footage

Regina King shared a tender moment with Oscar-winning star and host, Jimmy Kimmel, reminiscing about her son Ian Alexander Jr.



Regina made a poignant return to Jimmy Kimmel Live, two years after the tragic passing of her son, to promote her upcoming Netflix film Shirley, set for release on March 22.

The Boondocks actress last visited the set in December 2021, just a month prior to her son taking his own life in January 2022. Given the significance of her presence, Jimmy delicately touched the subject and asked Regina how she was doing.

Responding with grace, she said, “Right now, I’m good,” prompting a reply from Kimmel to express his support as he noted, “Good I'm glad to hear that. I know you've been through a lot the last year”.

However, the host overcame with emotions and his voice wavered before the Academy Award-winning actress reached out to grab his hand and offered words of comfort saying, “Hey, it's good to see you, Jimmy”, highlighting the enduring bond between the two and empathy they shared during difficult times.

Nonetheless, Jimmy took a hilarious turn to lighten the mood and added, “Did you see William Shatner backstage?" humouring the audience.

“It occurred to us that it was a misc Congeniality 2 reunion show tonight”, he continued before reminiscing about the time Regina spent with the 93-year-old Star Trek alum.

For those unversed, Ian was a recording artist and Regina’s only son, whom she shared with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.

The 26-year-old DJ took his own life in January 2022 after struggling with depression.

“When it comes to depression, people expect it to look a certain way — they expect it to look heavy”, Regina noted at the time during an appearance on Good Morning America.