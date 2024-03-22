 
Christina Perri admits rewatching 'Twilight': ‘It's a must!'

Web Desk
Friday, March 22, 2024

File Footage 

Christina Perri confessed her love for the acclaimed fantasy series and revealed that she revisits the movie often.

Speaking to People magazine, the Jar of Hearts singer admitted being a Twi-hard (term for Twilight fans) and revealed rewatching the series.

“Any time they're ever on TV, you know I'm not changing the channel. Any hotel I go to, I'm passing through, and it's on? I'm like, 'It’s a must!'” she noted.

She was then asked when was the last time she watched the entire pentalogy, to which the singer revealed, “During the pandemic, I watched all of them” and exclaimed, “They are my people!”.

The Twilight Saga is a movie­ series with 5 films­ based on books written by Stephe­nie Meyer. In the­ popular films, Kristen Stewart plays the role of Bella, alongside Robe­rt Pattinson, who acts as Edward, a vampire, and Taylor Lautner, who portrays Jacob, a were­wolf.

As for Perri’s connection to the franchise, she crafted the hit single A Thousand Year for the second last installment, Breaking Dawn – Part 1.

During its world premiere in 2012, she noted, “I fell in love with the love story between Edward and Bella”, she explained to Yahoo! Movies before weighing in on her contribution to the film.

"I had so much fun and everyone knows how much I love Twilight... I was just one of the Twi-hards in that moment."

