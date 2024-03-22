 
Beyonce's mother reveals the secret behind her name

Friday, March 22, 2024

Beyonce’s mother got candid about the history of her name. 

Tina Knowles-Lawson, who is the songstress’s mother, recently sat for a confessional on In My Head With Heather Thomson podcast.

Speaking of her eldest child’s name, Tina disclosed, “A lot of people don't know that Beyoncé is my last name.”

She also added, “It's my maiden name. My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name.

“I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names,” the mother of the singing sensation discussed.

She then revealed that due to the discrimination against Black people, her family could not rectify the reported admin errors in their names.

She continued to address, "It's interesting — and it shows you the times — because we asked my mother when I was grown. I was like, ‘Why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? You know, it’s all these different spellings.'”

Lifting the lid from the reason, Beyonce’s grandmother told her mother, “And my mum’s reply to me was like, ‘That's what they put on your birth certificate.’ So I said, ‘Well, why didn't you argue and make them correct it?’ “

“And she said, 'I did one time. The first time, and I was told ‘Be happy that you're getting a birth certificate’ because, at one time, Black people didn't get birth certificates’,” she concluded. 

