Photo: Kim Kardashian gushes over late aunt in an emotional message

Kim Kardashian reportedly mourned the death of her dearest aunt, Karen.

As fans will know, Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton passed away on 18th March 2024 at age 65.

The sad news was announced by the matriarch on Instagram as she wrote, “It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly.”

The momager also added, “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time.”

“Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter,” she continued.

“She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together,” Kris also stated.

The 68-year-old concluded the post by remarking, “life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised … we must tell those we cherish how much we love them.”

Following this sad post, the fashion mogul also took to Instagram to pay a tribute to her late aunt on Thursday.





Posting a series of throwback photos of her aunt, Kim penned, “I love you so much auntie Karen.”

One of these nostalgic captures, also featured younger Kim holding Karen’s hand as they sat in front of a Christmas tree.