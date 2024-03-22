Kate Middleton branded 'absentee future queen' beside Prince William

Experts are of the opinion that the chance of Kate Middleton leaving Prince William to be King of England alone is a ‘high possibility’.



Claims of this nature have been shared by royal expert Rob Shuter.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent chats with Good Day New York.

The conversation began once he started calling Kate Middleton a future ‘absentee Queen’ who’d rather be living in the country side with her kids, than in Buckingham Palace, and ruling over England.

Mr Shuter was even quoted saying, “I have insiders tell me she could potentially leave the family as a working royal.”

In doing so the chances are high that “she could follow Meghan and Harry and take a step back.”

But before signing off he did dispel any rumors of an impending divorce and admitted, “I don’t think [William and Kate ] are getting divorced … but she will be an absentee queen” possibly.