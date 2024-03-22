 
menu

Willie Nelson reminisces hit song, 'What A Wonderful World'

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

*-0*18529Willie Nelson reminisces hit song, What A Wonderful World+/
*-0*18529Willie Nelson reminisces hit song, 'What A Wonderful World'+/

Willie Nelson just reminisced one of his performances of the hit country music song, What A Wonderful World, which belongs to his 1988 album of the same title.

The prolific country music artist took to his official Instagram account to share a throwback video of him performing the song, live on stage.

“#WhatAWonderfulWorld was a memorable track from Willie’s 1988 studio album of the same name,” Nelson captioned the post.

Shortly after the reel was uploaded, fans flocked the comments section with words of praises for the singer and his track.

A fan wrote, “Amazing!”

Willie Nelson reminisces hit song, What A Wonderful World

While another penned, “Love how @willienelsonofficial puts his own spin on this classic. Just like he did with the songs on Stardust.”

Willie Nelson reminisces hit song, What A Wonderful World

The caption of Nelson’s post also addressed his fans as it further read, “What is your favorite song from this release?”

“Accentuate the Positive!! Willie certainly embodies that classic song! I’m gonna add it to my playlist as a reminder on how to deal with this crazy world we live in!” a fan responded.

Willie Nelson reminisces hit song, What A Wonderful World

Meanwhile another commented, “To each his own beautiful song.”

Willie Nelson reminisces hit song, What A Wonderful World

Willie Nelson released his 36th studio album, What A Wonderful World, in March 1988, which scored the number 6 spot on the US Top Country Albums chart of Billboard.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Prince William don't ‘regret' letting Harry and Meghan go

King Charles, Prince William don't ‘regret' letting Harry and Meghan go
Andy Cohen brands Prince William his father' son over Rose Hanbury affair rumors

Andy Cohen brands Prince William his father' son over Rose Hanbury affair rumors
King Charles cancer and life expectancy, insiders break silence

King Charles cancer and life expectancy, insiders break silence
Drake-Metro Boomin feud rumours reignite post Kendrick Lamar's new track

Drake-Metro Boomin feud rumours reignite post Kendrick Lamar's new track
Kate Middleton ‘tougher' than Meghan Markle who ‘screams and shouts' at critics

Kate Middleton ‘tougher' than Meghan Markle who ‘screams and shouts' at critics
Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about health

Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about health
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporter drips toes in Kate-gate

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporter drips toes in Kate-gate
Kim Kardashian love life triggers jealousy in Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian love life triggers jealousy in Kanye West?
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage's condition revealed

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage's condition revealed
Kim Kardashian gushes over late aunt in an emotional message

Kim Kardashian gushes over late aunt in an emotional message
Sylvester Stallone accepts fans' punch to one 'Rocky' movie

Sylvester Stallone accepts fans' punch to one 'Rocky' movie
Ariana Grande achieves Billboard milestone with 'eternal sunshine' track

Ariana Grande achieves Billboard milestone with 'eternal sunshine' track