Willie Nelson reminisces hit song, 'What A Wonderful World'

Willie Nelson just reminisced one of his performances of the hit country music song, What A Wonderful World, which belongs to his 1988 album of the same title.

The prolific country music artist took to his official Instagram account to share a throwback video of him performing the song, live on stage.

“#WhatAWonderfulWorld was a memorable track from Willie’s 1988 studio album of the same name,” Nelson captioned the post.

Shortly after the reel was uploaded, fans flocked the comments section with words of praises for the singer and his track.



A fan wrote, “Amazing!”

While another penned, “Love how @willienelsonofficial puts his own spin on this classic. Just like he did with the songs on Stardust.”

The caption of Nelson’s post also addressed his fans as it further read, “What is your favorite song from this release?”

“Accentuate the Positive!! Willie certainly embodies that classic song! I’m gonna add it to my playlist as a reminder on how to deal with this crazy world we live in!” a fan responded.

Meanwhile another commented, “To each his own beautiful song.”

Willie Nelson released his 36th studio album, What A Wonderful World, in March 1988, which scored the number 6 spot on the US Top Country Albums chart of Billboard.