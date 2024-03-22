King Charles cancer and life expectancy, insiders break silence

King Charles cancer and two year life expectancy, insiders break silence

Insiders have just shed some light into what King Charles’ cancer actually means for the family, as well as his life expectancy.

The insight has been brought to light by some well-placed sources.

These insiders weighed in on everything during their most recent conversation with InTouch Weekly.

There they dropped some bombshells about King Charles’ life expectancy and chalked that up to two years, at most.

Not to mention, they also revealed that King Charles is reportedly struggling with pancreatic cancer.

As of right now, despite the tight lipped stance of Buckingham Palace, the source claim this cancer revelation is an open secret to staffers.

Reportedly, “Many courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be. Even before the diagnosis, there were concerns about his health.”

For those unversed with the timeline of things, it all began on January 26th 2024 when King Charles was scheduled to go under the knife for a prostate procedure.

His cancer was announced around February 5th, 2024 and has been undergoing regular treatments since then, as well as managing his work as a monarch with the help of Queen Camilla, Prince William, and the rest of the Firm.

As of right now he’s maintained a stance on attending at least a few public engagements “not only to squash the wild conspiracy theories and false reports of his death, but to ensure people that he’s still able to perform his duties as king,” the insider also told the outlet.

But while doing so he is also “following doctors’ orders and willing to try any treatment to extend his life by a few years, at least.”