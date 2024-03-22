Photo: Real reason behind Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's split exposed

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan reportedly parted ways due to personal differences.

As fans will know, Larsa and Marcus’s split was confirmed just before Valentine’s Day last month, as per People.

Now, an insider privy to Us Weekly shared, “Larsa and Marcus have broken up in the past but this time feels different.”

They added, “Larsa and Marcus started to grow apart and had been spending less time together.”

“She realised they want different things out of life and weren’t on the same page in a lot of aspects,” the source also revealed about Larsa.

Speaking of the 49-year-old TV personality, the source even mentioned that she “wants someone who’s just as motivated” as she is, but she “didn’t feel that with Marcus.”

The insider also said that the duo “handled the split like mature adults,” and might consider being friends in the near future.

“They’re not completely closing the door to a friendship down the road, but right now, they’re just taking their time apart to get some space on their own,” they reassured before signing off.