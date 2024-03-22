Photo: Gisele Bundchen confesses surviving a lethal accident

Gisele Bundchen reportedly survived a life-threatening event more than 20 years ago.

On Thursday, the Brazilian beauty marked her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During this appearance, the fashion mogul played a game of True Confessions, where she had to answer a series of true and false statements.

In this game, Gisele encountered a card which read, "I did a photo shoot on a fake iceberg in Iceland, and I almost fell off into the ocean."

In response, Gisele confessed, "I would have been dead in seconds because you know what happens when you fall inside of the freezing water of the iceberg?” adding, “In seconds, you're dead. Dead!"

Spilling the beans, the ex-wife of Tom Brady stated, "It was for this fragrance called Oxygene. You got to Google it. You can see it actually. It's on the internet.”

“It's called Oxygene, (that) was the name of the fragrance," she went on to mention.

"So the whole thing, I was supposed to be in this slip dress while everyone was in a boat, like, all the crew was in a boat with like huge puffer jackets and life vests and I was in this slip dress (inhaling the air),” the 43-year-old also observed.

Wrapping up the discussion, she disclosed, “But I'm alive so thank God I'm here."