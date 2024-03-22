Travis Barker's son Landon releases breakup song after Charlie D'Amelio split

Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker dropped a new single after his breakup with Charlie D’Amelio.

Less than two months after his split with the TikTok star, the 20-year-old musician dropped his latest song named Over You.

"Some people you will never get over until the day you die. 'Over You' is a break up song that relates to me personally, and I hope it resonates with you too," he said in a press release, seemingly hinting towards his relationship of over a year and a half.

In the track, the Meet the Barkers alum sings, “I can't get out of my bed, your voice inside of my head/Our favorite song on repeat.”

Along with the single, Landon is also working on the track’s music video which will be directed by Mod Sun, a friend and longtime collaborator of his Blink 182 drummer dad.

“Directed a movie for my brother @landonasherbarker starring @tarayummyy. Super proud of this one real movie,” Sun penned on his social media.

Landon announced his split with Charlie in an Instagram statement last month.

“Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charlie and I are no longer together. We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other,” he continued.

Landon added, "I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!"