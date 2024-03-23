 
menu

Zac Efron spends quality family time at the sea

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Zac Efron spends quality family time at the sea
Zac Efron spends quality family time at the sea

Zac Efron just spent some quality time with his family, particularly his sister Olivia and brother Dylan.

The 36-year-old High School Musical star took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, to upload a cute Instagram video featuring the actor and his siblings.

Zac and his siblings can be seen playing and enjoying in the sea as they swung the 4-year-old Olivia, over the waves.

In the start, Zac can be seen planting kisses on Olivia’s cheek while carrying her in his arms.

“Ah ah, wave,” Olivia yelled before her elder brother lifted her by her hands as the waves met their feet.

In the middle of the video, Dylan joined the two as they had a fun time playing in the sea together.

“First day of spring,” Zac's caption read.

Dylan also took to his official Instagram account and uploaded a separate video of himself and Olivia playing in the sea with a caption that read, "'it was a perfect day’ - Olivia."

Zac and Dylan are the sons of parents of David Efron and Starla Baskett, who divorced in 2016. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's cancer announcement

King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's cancer announcement

Kanye West's secret message to Bianca Censori's father revealed

Kanye West's secret message to Bianca Censori's father revealed
Kate Middleton 'grateful' for Prince William amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton 'grateful' for Prince William amid cancer treatment
Macaulay Culkin fiancee Brenda Song reveals actor 'has no skincare routine'

Macaulay Culkin fiancee Brenda Song reveals actor 'has no skincare routine'

Shakira reveals what 'kept her together' amid messy Gerard Pique split

Shakira reveals what 'kept her together' amid messy Gerard Pique split
Kate Middleton takes a step back from royal duties amid cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton takes a step back from royal duties amid cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton's statement in full with cancer, treatment options return & more

Kate Middleton's statement in full with cancer, treatment options return & more
Kate Middleton shares emotional message for fellow cancer patients

Kate Middleton shares emotional message for fellow cancer patients
Kate Middleton reveals cancer battle after tight lipped silence: Video

Kate Middleton reveals cancer battle after tight lipped silence: Video
Oprah Winfrey calls her new special 'a space for all'

Oprah Winfrey calls her new special 'a space for all'
Gisele Bundchen confesses surviving a lethal accident

Gisele Bundchen confesses surviving a lethal accident
Travis Barker's son Landon releases breakup song after Charlie D'Amelio split

Travis Barker's son Landon releases breakup song after Charlie D'Amelio split