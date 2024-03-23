Zac Efron spends quality family time at the sea

Zac Efron just spent some quality time with his family, particularly his sister Olivia and brother Dylan.

The 36-year-old High School Musical star took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, to upload a cute Instagram video featuring the actor and his siblings.

Zac and his siblings can be seen playing and enjoying in the sea as they swung the 4-year-old Olivia, over the waves.

In the start, Zac can be seen planting kisses on Olivia’s cheek while carrying her in his arms.



“Ah ah, wave,” Olivia yelled before her elder brother lifted her by her hands as the waves met their feet.

In the middle of the video, Dylan joined the two as they had a fun time playing in the sea together.

“First day of spring,” Zac's caption read.

Dylan also took to his official Instagram account and uploaded a separate video of himself and Olivia playing in the sea with a caption that read, "'it was a perfect day’ - Olivia."



Zac and Dylan are the sons of parents of David Efron and Starla Baskett, who divorced in 2016.