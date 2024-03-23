Tish Cyrus changes her mind about 'reconnecting' with daughter Noah

Tish Cyrus wants to make things right with daughter Noah after marrying her ex Dominic Purcell.

The Cyrus family matriarch tied the knot with her youngest child’s ex boyfriend in August 2023, and was walked down the aisle by pop star daughter Miley Cyrus.

Previously, Entertainment Tonight reported that Tish did not invite Noah and her son Braison to her wedding and “blocked them” on Instagram after she approached Dominic.

Moreover, she also hired security at her ceremony to keep the duo out of it.

Earlier this month, another insider told US Weekly that she is not looking to make amends with her daughter, and is “not open to any reconciliation.”

“Miley is devastated that her family's been torn apart,” the insider noted and added that she feels “caught in the middle” of the drama.

The source further noted that the Flowers hitmaker is trying her best to clear the air between the pair, but also feels that their family's rift is “beyond repair at this time.”

However, Tish seems to have a change of heart as a source told outlet on Thursday, “Tish definitely still wants to have a relationship with Noah. She hopes they can move past this.”