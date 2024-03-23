Kate Middleton's online trolls should be 'ashamed': Royal expert

Kate Middleton’s recent announcement should make online trolls feel shameful, according to a royal commentator.

On Friday, the Princess of Wales announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is going through the early stages of treatment.

Saying that the diagnosis came as a “huge shock,” Kate shared that she has been leaning on her husband Prince William for support.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she added.

In conversation with Sky News, a former royal correspondent named Jennie Bond hailed Kate for making the “courageous” video.

“What a courageous young woman she is. How very brave to make a video message like that. She didn't have to, but she did that partly I think because of all the ridiculous, absurd theories that have been going round on the internet,” she added.

Slamming the online trolls and conspiracy theorists who had been spreading misinformation about the princess amid her absence, Jenni continued, “ I hope that those social media trolls who have peddled such ghastly, hurtful theories will now realise what they've done and be absolutely ashamed of themselves.”