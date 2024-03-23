 
Kate Middleton finally rejects Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours

Web Desk
Saturday, March 23, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly dismissed all rumours of her husband Prince William and Rose Hanbury's alleged affair as she confirmed cancer diagnosis.

The future queen issued a video statement and confirmed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy.

She also credited her husband's dedication to the family saying Prince William is a 'Great Source of Comfort and Reassurance' amid cancer treatment.

In the video message, Kate Middleton says: “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

Kate Middleton also urged for privacy while she is undergoing cancer treatment.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

Rumors had flooded the social media that the future king was having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert waded into 'Katespiracy.'

Colbert said on March 12, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family.

“Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

