Kate Middleton gets tributes from Gwyneth Paltrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones, more

Support has poured in for Princess Kate from Gwyneth Paltrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and more

Princess Kate’s announcement of her cancer diagnosis has rallied Hollywood celebrities to support her, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Kate took to Instagram to reveal that after she received abdominal surgery, test results showed she’d had cancer. The Princess of Wales is now in the early stages of chemo-therapy.

Kate explained how it came as a “shock” and William and her took time to wrap their heads around the diagnosis, adding, "But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

Praising the Princess for sharing her experience, Gwyneth Paltrow wrote a heartfelt tribute calling Kate “a pillar of grace and strength” and that she’s “sending love”.

Wednesday star Catherine shared a picture of Kate, writing, “Wales and the World is with you. HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always.”

Olivia Munn, who’s also battling breast cancer, commented on Kate’s post: “Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best.”

21 Jump Street star Holly Robinson Peete wrote on X: “Get well soon, Kate. I’m so glad she finally shared her story,”

Today host Hoda Kotb also wrote, “prayers up for Princess Kate.”