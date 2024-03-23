 
menu

MrBeast gives away prize money in exciting new challenge

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

MrBeast gives away prize money in exciting new challenge
MrBeast gives away prize money in exciting new challenge

MrBeast just came up with another exciting challenge to keep his audience hooked to the unique content he creates.

One of the most successful YouTubers took to his official Instagram account to upload a short reel with a new, thrilling challenge.

As the video kicked off, with three cars set on the road, with a pointer towards the car in the middle, MrBeast can be heard saying, “I put ten thousand dollars in the trunk of this car and if you can keep track of it while they’re drifting, I’ll let you keep it.”

“Oh man this is crazy,” a friend of the YouTuber, participating in the challenge exclaimed as the cars started to drift in circles, on the ground.

With smoke building up on the road, MrBeast asked, “How do they even see each other?” While his friend added, “I’m not… I’m not sure if I see the car.”

“I’m gonna be honest, I forgot which car it is,” the YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, added.

Towards the ending seconds, the moment of truth approached as the participant walked up to the car he believed had the cash prize. 

Mr Beast exclaimed, “Oh my God!” as the trunk of the car chosen revealed ten thousand dollars, with his friend winning the challenge.

More From Entertainment:

Keira Knightley gets candid about 'learning to fight'

Keira Knightley gets candid about 'learning to fight'
Britney Spears hates to see Lindsay Lohan grow?

Britney Spears hates to see Lindsay Lohan grow?
Christina Perri suggests ‘must watch' fantasy series

Christina Perri suggests ‘must watch' fantasy series
Royal experts react to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis video

Royal experts react to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis
Prince William needs Prince Harry amid Kate Middleton cancer: Expert video

Prince William needs Prince Harry amid Kate Middleton cancer: Expert
Kate Middleton gets tributes from Gwyneth Paltrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones, more

Kate Middleton gets tributes from Gwyneth Paltrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones, more
Prince Harry, Meghan's royal feud could end ‘immediately' amid Kate's cancer

Prince Harry, Meghan's royal feud could end ‘immediately' amid Kate's cancer
Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis: Insider reveals how William found out video

Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis: Insider reveals how William found out
Kate Middleton cancer battle: Olivia Munn pays tribute amid own cancer treatment

Kate Middleton cancer battle: Olivia Munn pays tribute amid own cancer treatment
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Kate Middleton, William video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer olive branch to Kate Middleton, William
Kanye West gives brutal taunt to ex-company amid recent event

Kanye West gives brutal taunt to ex-company amid recent event
Angelina Jolie ‘not happy' as Shiloh decides to move in with Brad Pitt: Source

Angelina Jolie ‘not happy' as Shiloh decides to move in with Brad Pitt: Source