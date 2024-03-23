MrBeast gives away prize money in exciting new challenge

MrBeast just came up with another exciting challenge to keep his audience hooked to the unique content he creates.

One of the most successful YouTubers took to his official Instagram account to upload a short reel with a new, thrilling challenge.

As the video kicked off, with three cars set on the road, with a pointer towards the car in the middle, MrBeast can be heard saying, “I put ten thousand dollars in the trunk of this car and if you can keep track of it while they’re drifting, I’ll let you keep it.”

“Oh man this is crazy,” a friend of the YouTuber, participating in the challenge exclaimed as the cars started to drift in circles, on the ground.

With smoke building up on the road, MrBeast asked, “How do they even see each other?” While his friend added, “I’m not… I’m not sure if I see the car.”



“I’m gonna be honest, I forgot which car it is,” the YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, added.

Towards the ending seconds, the moment of truth approached as the participant walked up to the car he believed had the cash prize.

Mr Beast exclaimed, “Oh my God!” as the trunk of the car chosen revealed ten thousand dollars, with his friend winning the challenge.