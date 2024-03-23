 
menu

Shakira disses ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique AGAIN

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Photo: Shakira disses ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique AGAIN
Photo: Shakira disses ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique AGAIN

Shakira has reportedly taken another thinly veiled jibe at the former Spanish footballer, Gerard Pique.

As fans will know, the Columbian singer has candidly spoken about her split from the partner of more than a decade, Gerard Pique.

While Shakira has claimed that she will probably never find love again, her ex-boyfriend has already made things official with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Referencing Gerard’s move, Shakira reportedly took fresh jibes at the father of her two sons, according to Daily Mail.

In her latest track Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53. with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, the lyric "I'm too big for you," is an alleged mention of the 10-year-old age gap between the former couple.

Shakira continues to sing, "that's why you're with someone just like you," which seems to be another swipe at Shakira’s ex and his new girl.

Other lyrics, translated from Spanish, feature the lines, “This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow so it doesn't sting, I won't return to you anymore even if you cry or beg me."

“I understood that it's not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you,” she admits in the song. 

More From Entertainment:

Ron Howard expresses his views on 1984's 'Splash'

Ron Howard expresses his views on 1984's 'Splash'
Shannen Doherty reacts to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

Shannen Doherty reacts to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis
Old clip shows Kendrick Lamar views on Drake amid diss track

Old clip shows Kendrick Lamar views on Drake amid diss track
Prince William sadness-filled eyes spotted amid Kate cancer

Prince William sadness-filled eyes spotted amid Kate cancer
Extreme efforts ‘Game of Thrones' creators put in for Netflix show

Extreme efforts ‘Game of Thrones' creators put in for Netflix show
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden expand family as they welcome son

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden expand family as they welcome son
Jelly Roll hypes up fans for upcoming CMT Music Awards

Jelly Roll hypes up fans for upcoming CMT Music Awards
Ariana Grande 'eternal sunshine' inspiration behind 'Saturn Returns Interlude'

Ariana Grande 'eternal sunshine' inspiration behind 'Saturn Returns Interlude'
Kanye West demands music industry bosses call him by official name ‘Ye'

Kanye West demands music industry bosses call him by official name ‘Ye'

Ozzy Osbourne talks 'Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame' induction

Ozzy Osbourne talks 'Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame' induction
Selena Gomez over the moon on the return of her exciting show

Selena Gomez over the moon on the return of her exciting show
Megan Fox, MGK ‘can't stay away from each other': 'It's very toxic'

Megan Fox, MGK ‘can't stay away from each other': 'It's very toxic'