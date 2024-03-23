Photo: Shakira disses ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique AGAIN

Shakira has reportedly taken another thinly veiled jibe at the former Spanish footballer, Gerard Pique.

As fans will know, the Columbian singer has candidly spoken about her split from the partner of more than a decade, Gerard Pique.

While Shakira has claimed that she will probably never find love again, her ex-boyfriend has already made things official with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Referencing Gerard’s move, Shakira reportedly took fresh jibes at the father of her two sons, according to Daily Mail.

In her latest track Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53. with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, the lyric "I'm too big for you," is an alleged mention of the 10-year-old age gap between the former couple.

Shakira continues to sing, "that's why you're with someone just like you," which seems to be another swipe at Shakira’s ex and his new girl.

Other lyrics, translated from Spanish, feature the lines, “This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow so it doesn't sting, I won't return to you anymore even if you cry or beg me."

“I understood that it's not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you,” she admits in the song.