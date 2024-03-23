Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden expand family as they welcome son

Cameron Diaz has good news for her fans as she announced that she and Benji Madden are welcoming another child, Cardinal.



Taking to Instagram, the Bad Teacher actress said, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden.”

She continued, “He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful.”

Adding, “Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!



The surprising announcement comes after the pair welcomed their first child via surrogacy three years ago.

Becoming a mother means responsibility, Cameron previously told CBS News, "When you’re doing something that you know and you’ve done well and you know how it works — and it’s consumed your whole life for so long — it’s kind of a nice thing to kind of go, ‘You know what?"

"Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me, and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole?"