 
menu

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden expand family as they welcome son

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden expand family as they welcome son
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden expand family as they welcome son

Cameron Diaz has good news for her fans as she announced that she and Benji Madden are welcoming another child, Cardinal.

Taking to Instagram, the Bad Teacher actress said, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden.”

She continued, “He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful.”

Adding, “Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!

The surprising announcement comes after the pair welcomed their first child via surrogacy three years ago.

Becoming a mother means responsibility, Cameron previously told CBS News, "When you’re doing something that you know and you’ve done well and you know how it works — and it’s consumed your whole life for so long — it’s kind of a nice thing to kind of go, ‘You know what?"

"Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me, and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole?"

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande gives personalized sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' song

Ariana Grande gives personalized sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' song
Ron Howard expresses his views on 1984's 'Splash'

Ron Howard expresses his views on 1984's 'Splash'
Shannen Doherty reacts to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

Shannen Doherty reacts to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis
Old clip shows Kendrick Lamar views on Drake amid diss track

Old clip shows Kendrick Lamar views on Drake amid diss track
Prince William sadness-filled eyes spotted amid Kate cancer

Prince William sadness-filled eyes spotted amid Kate cancer
Extreme efforts ‘Game of Thrones' creators put in for Netflix show

Extreme efforts ‘Game of Thrones' creators put in for Netflix show
Shakira disses ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique AGAIN

Shakira disses ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique AGAIN
Jelly Roll hypes up fans for upcoming CMT Music Awards

Jelly Roll hypes up fans for upcoming CMT Music Awards
Ariana Grande 'eternal sunshine' inspiration behind 'Saturn Returns Interlude'

Ariana Grande 'eternal sunshine' inspiration behind 'Saturn Returns Interlude'
Kanye West demands music industry bosses call him by official name ‘Ye'

Kanye West demands music industry bosses call him by official name ‘Ye'

Ozzy Osbourne talks 'Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame' induction

Ozzy Osbourne talks 'Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame' induction
Selena Gomez over the moon on the return of her exciting show

Selena Gomez over the moon on the return of her exciting show