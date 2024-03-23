 
Ron Howard expresses his views on 1984's 'Splash'

Web Desk
Saturday, March 23, 2024

Ron Howard expresses his views on 1984's 'Splash'

Ron Howard, who directed the movie, Splash, seemingly does not like watching his old work.

On Saturday, the director sat down for a chat with People Magazine and talked about his comedy flick, Splash.

Speaking of the hit movie, Ron told the outlet, "Making the movie was so much fun."

He went to add, "We just laughed every day," recalling, "It was such a buoyant, romantic, funny combination of story values and situations."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the director confessed that he does not watch old movies.

"Frankly, I don't go back and watch my movies, so it's been a long time since I've seen [Splash]," he observed before starting a new topic.

It is pertinent to mention here that the flick’s synopsis reads as, “A young boy saved from drowning by a beautiful mermaid, falls in love with her 20 years later when she returns to seek him out.”

“Before he can choose between life on dry land or a deep sea paradise with his dream woman, the lovers are rudely interrupted by the intervention of a scheming scientist,” it continues.

The movie in question features Daryl Hannah, Tom Hanks and John Candy in lead roles. 

