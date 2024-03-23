Steve Burns from 'Blues Clues' checks in on Nickelodeon fans

Steve Burns just gave his Nickelodeon fans a safe space of expression after disturbing allegations from the documentary, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, were made.



The former Blue’s Clues host took to his official TikTok account to post a therapeutic video for the rather disturbed fans.

After the documentary caused public outrage, Burns took the initiative to check up on his audience.

“Hey, I’m checking in. Tell me, what’s going on?” he said in the uploaded video.

The virtual therapy session, set to the tune of ethereal sounds by Sigur Rós, an Icelandic band, Burns sat in silence for nearly one minute in his video, stimulating listening to his bruised fans.

The post, now, has more than 500,000 likes as it spread across different social media platforms like wildfire.

Burns, who hosted the famous Nickelodeon children’s show Blue’s Clues from 1996 to 2002, created this video to give his fans a reassuring presence after they were hurt from revelations made in Quiet on Set.

This four-part long documentary covered the topic of mistreatment and abuse the child stars of Nickelodeon suffered, causing a severe fallout among fans.